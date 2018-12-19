Dabiri-Erewa made the call on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after President Buhari presented the 2019 Budget to the National Assembly in Abuja.

The presidential aide, who noted that the budget presentation summarised the achievements of the present government, said in spite of limited resources, the government was able to achieve so much.

”The budget presentation was fantastic. It was done very well.

”You could see that it was a summary of achievements of this administration in the last three and half years which was very impressive.

”With limited resources, President Buhari administration has achieved so much and it is obvious to the world.

”What we need to do is to keep spreading the message and that is why we need him for another four years to finish what he has started,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa said the rowdiness during the session that made it impossible for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, to speak was a pointer that the lawmakers had scores to settle among themselves, and not with budget presentation.

”The rowdiness is normal in the house. At the same time, you heard the president, saying. ‘Let’s rise above this.’

She urged all Nigerians to continue to work together as a united country for the progress and development of the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the president had presented a federal budget of N8.83 trillion for the 2019 fiscal year.

The 2019 total budget estimate is N300 billion lower than the N9.1 billion being implemented for the current fiscal year.

The sum of N4.04 trillion or 50.31 per cent is earmarked for Recurrent Expenditure, while N2.03 trillion representing 22.98 per cent is for capital projects.