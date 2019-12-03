GIG Mobility which has over 20 years of operations in Nigeria is set to transform transportation in Africa and has now established two terminals in Accra and Kumasi with plans to cut across major regions in Ghana in the shortest possible time.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Operating Officer, Vuakpor Muoghereh said that GIG Mobility believes in “anticipating the unspoken needs of customers when it comes to transportation”. Describing GIG Mobility as a forward-thinking company, she added that it is what “forms the bedrock of all innovative features deployed by the company.”

GIG Mobility expands operations to Ghana with new terminals in Accra

The two newly launched terminals have been equipped with 13-seater Jet mover buses, furnished with independent LED screens for entertainment and enough legroom at the price of 30 GHC for rides between Accra and Kumasi.

Muoghereh emphasized that GIG Mobility is committed to investing in the digitization of transportation and announced the introduction of GIG Mobility’s mobile app in Ghana for ticket booking, vehicle hire and pick up service. “We are excited to extend our technologically driven transport service to Ghana, the gateway to Africa. We remain committed to providing the amazing people of Ghana, the best travel experience.” She remarked.

Listing other technology-driven tools launched by GIG Mobility, including its booking app, ticketmann devices and mobile apps for drivers, Muoghereh stated that the company will continue to contribute to the revolution global transportation in leaps and bounds.

The GIGM app is available on Playstore and the IOS App Store. It can be downloaded on mobile via this link: http://Onelink.to/d4d9ke

