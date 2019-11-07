GIGGO app provides users seamless shipment creation from the comfort of their homes and offices, eliminating the need to endlessly wait at pickup locations for their items to be dispatched. Once a request is made, the app locates a delivery partner nearest to the request and allocates the delivery request for pickup.

GIG launches GIGGO App, designed to revolutionize logistics in Africa

GIGGO app allows you to track the delivery partner on his way to pick up your shipment, ship multiple items to the same location and monitor the status of each delivery.

GIGGO App Features

Seamless shipment creation on the go Shipment history dashboard with the status of each delivery Shipment calculator Complete wallet feature to fund deliveries easily Ship multiple items to the same location Track delivery partner on his way to pick up your shipment Track shipment progress after creation

Download GIGGO today on your Android or Apple device and enjoy hassle-free deliveries across locations at double-quick time!

