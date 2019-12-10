Ghanaian farmers are calling on the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government to adopt the Nigerian policy on rice importation.

The farmers under the aegis of Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), in a statement signed by Abdul- Rahman Mohammed, the association's National resident and Board Chairman, sought the immediate ban on rice importation into the country.

Despite the rising pressure to open Nigeria's land borders, President Muhammadu Buhari says there is no date yet for reopening the borders. [Punch]

New Telegraph reports that the farmers' call follows a resolution by the Ghanaian government to impose ban on imported rice by 2022.

Instead of waiting till 2022 to effect the import ban, the farmers unanimously expressed their beliefs that there is no better time for the government to ban foreign rice from entering the country than now.

According to the farmers, adopting Nigeria’s food importation ban concept would not only help to reduce Ghana’s import bill, but create employment opportunities in Ghana and stabilise the currency.

The Nigerian government had partially closed the land borders with neighbouring countries since August to address smuggling activities in the border areas.

Last month, Buhari approved the extension of the border closure till January 31, 2020.