Former President of Ghana, John Mahama has appealed to the Nigerian government to reopen its borders for economic activities to resume in West Africa.

The former president made the plea while delivering the 7th-anniversary lecture, investiture into The Realnews Hall of Fame and the unveiling of a book: Pathways to Political and Economic Development of Africa in Lagos.

He said the total closure of the Nigeria-Benin border is having a toll on small and medium businesses in countries like Ghana and Togo.

He said, “I am sure that businesses in Nigeria that rely on supplies from these countries are also suffering.

“With the signing of the joint border task force agreement between Nigeria and her neighbours, I will like to take this opportunity to appeal to Nigeria to open up her border so that economic activities can resume.”

Mahama, who was the former chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), said he has an interest in the progress of ECOWAS and its people.

“Integrated economic activities as envisaged in the area revolve around but are not limited to industry, transport, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, natural resources, commerce, monetary and financial issues, social as well as cultural matters.

“Back home in Ghana, I also look forward to our government’s intervention that brings an immediate cessation to the forceful and illegal closure of shops of foreigners, especially Nigerians, by members of the local trade associations.”

Recall that in August, the federal government of Nigeria announced the closure of the country’s borders to tackle smuggling of illegal goods into the country.