Ghana Speaker takes over as Gbajabiamila hands over CoSAP headship

Gbajabiamila handed over the baton at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He said the responsibility imposed on parliamentarians across the continent remained an obligation to seek problem-solving partnerships and adopt best practices from each other.

He said as representatives and advocates in national parliaments, the lawmakers could influence national discourse and frame public debates.

“We must use this power to preach the message of African brotherhood and shape the worldview of our various peoples to achieve a common understanding of how deeply connected we all are,” he said

He further said it was in the best interest of Africans to reach for one another in a world that more often than not, would ignore them.

“Through CoSAP, we will continue to work together, doing all we can to achieve great things for our African homeland”, he said.

Gbajabiamila said when CoSAP was conceived, Prof. Aaron Oquaye, was the first head of parliament he shared the vision with, adding that he understood the need for an institution such as CosAP.

He also said he recognised the many possibilities that could be derived from it, saying,: “It is to your personal credit that you have so skillfully carried on the partnership.”

“I look forward to bearing witness to the role of the CoSAP in defining and achieving a new African century.

“I am grateful to all my colleague speakers and heads of African parliaments for believing in the idea of CoSAP."