On Saturday, August 3, 2019, all roads will lead to the MUSON Centre, Onikan for this year’s TEDxLagos event co-sponsored by Union Bank.

Tagged ‘Spring’, the event will attract entrepreneurs, social entrepreneurs, innovators and reformers for talks that will inspire decisive action in our society. Members of the International TED and various TEDx communities will also be present for the ‘Day of Talks’.

Registered attendees can look forward to a day of inspiration and passion with the excitingly diverse lineup of speakers which includes award-winning actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim; TV showrunner and director, Victor Sanchez Aghahowa and corrective skin-care expert, Dr. Vivian Oputa.

A major highlight of the day will be an interactive panel session hosted by Union Bank. This session tagged “The Springboard - Enabling Conversations for the Common Good”; will spotlight the importance of innovation, creativity, community development, and sustainable practices in shaping a better future for Nigeria.

Panelists for this session include Funto Boroffice, Founder/ CEO of Chanja Datti Limited and Bankole Williams, Founder, LYD Consulting. Also slated to sit on the panel are Nkem Okocha, Founder MamaMoni Empowerment Foundation and award-winning performing actress, Bikiya Graham Douglas.

Union Bank is a proud co-sponsor of TEDxLagos for the second consecutive year. As a financial institution committed to enabling success in its host communities, this partnership amplifies Union Bank’s support for innovation and impactful social causes that encourage societal growth.

For more updates on TEDxLagos, follow Union Bank on Facebook, Instagram,Twitter and the hashtag #UBNSpring.

