Are you eligible for one of the University of Portsmouth’s School of Earth and Environmental Scholarships?

Three Scholarships, worth up to 40% of tuition fees, will be awarded to students from Nigeria and Ghana enrolling to certain courses this September!

Come meet with David Franklin, Associate Dean of the University of Portsmouth Science Faculty, at UKEAS NIGERIA AND UKEAS GHANA.

What you stand to gain:

All the information required on eligibility and scholarship application

Free Admission Application Process

Post Study Work Opportunity (1year work placement option).

Free Study Visa Guidance and more.

Monday 10th June 2019: UKEAS ABUJA

Ground Floor, 50, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Osas & Oseji Building, Between UBA and H-Medix, Wuse 2, Abuja FCT. Nigeria

Call: 08116709988. Email: abuja@ukeas.com

Wednesday 12th June 2019: UKEAS IKEJA

3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

Call: 08057126810

Email: ikeja@ukeas.com

Thursday 13th June 2019: UKEAS ACCRA

The Orangery, 169/4A Otwe Street, Tedzii Ashieshi, La, Osu Ako-Adjei, Accra, Ghana.

Call: +233 (0)302 798181

Email: accra@ukeas.com

This is a featured post.