Germany to build over €2m dog school to support NDLEA operations

Marwa expressed appreciation for past supports to the NDLEA especially in the areas of training, supply of drugs detection dogs, and vehicles.

He added that the two million euro dog training school being planned for the agency would further boost NDLEA’s operations.

The NDLEA chairman said that drug trafficking was a complex and dynamic crime, which demanded that the agency must always be a step ahead of drug cartels.

“As such, I urge the German government to consider donating more dogs to the agency to be able to cover more areas of responsibility,” he said.

Marwa said that through the support of the Germans, a total of over 26 major arrests and seizures of narcotic drugs were made with the assistance of the narcotic detection dogs.

This he said included Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Ephedrine and Cannabis with a combined weight of over 17.932 metric tons.

In his response, Ritterhoff commended Marwa for the great transformation he had brought to NDLEA as well as the strings of achievements especially in the areas of seizures and arrests within a very short time.

He also expressed appreciation to Marwa for granting speedy approval for the project to commence.

He assured that the dog school project where more narcotic detection dogs would be deployed and groomed would be completed in phases between the next three to four years.

The BKA is the German partner for the police forces of other European countries and the rest of the world.