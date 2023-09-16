ADVERTISEMENT
German govt donates 2,000-bed mobile barracks to Nigeria police

News Agency Of Nigeria

Egbetokun noted that the equipment would afford training schools capacity to train more men, with more donations being made.

German govt donates 2,000-bed mobile barracks to Nigeria police. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]
German govt donates 2,000-bed mobile barracks to Nigeria police. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Egbetokun, who took the delivery at the Police College Ikeja Parade Ground on Friday in Lagos, where the equipment were displayed, said the equipment came at the time they were needed most.

According to Egbetokun, donations are coming at a time the Force is setting up a Special Intervention Squad (SIS), with the aim of stamping out violent crimes in Nigeria.

“Our Special Intervention Squad is going to consist of 40,000 men and we intend to deploy at least 1,000 men to each state command.

“We have started mobilising of the squad, we have started selecting our trainers.

“Very soon, 25 of them will travel abroad for training. When they come back, the training proper starts with the 40,000 Special Intervention Squad.

“We are going to deploy the equipment to the training centres. These equipment will provide the immediate accommodation needed at our training centres in Nigeria,” he said.

Egbetokun noted that the equipment would afford training schools capacity to train more men, with more donations being made.

He commended the German government for the donations, calling on other nations and organisations to assist the Force in any way possible to fight crimes and criminality.

Some of mobile tents, toilet and bathroom donated to the police

Earlier, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Johannes Lehne, said that the donation was done to equip the Nigeria Police Force to fight crimes.

Lehne assured the Force of more donations from his government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that equipment donated include 2,000-Bed Mobile Barracks, with each tent housing about six persons, two mobile toilets of different rooms, two mobile bathrooms and a mobile kitchen.

News Agency Of Nigeria

