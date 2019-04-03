A statement by the the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, said Merkel has committed to continue cooperation with Nigeria on peace and security.

Merkel also promise to promote investment and trade between Germany and Nigeria to help sustain economic development.

The statement according to NAN, quoted Buhari as thanking the German Chancellor for her active efforts in combating irregular migration on the continent, praising the policy of helping immigrants in need.