German Chancellor, Angela Merkel to visit Nigeria this week

Angela Merkel German Chancellor to visit Nigeria this week

Merkel is to spend Wednesday through Friday in the three countries, accompanied by an economic delegation, Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer said Friday in Berlin.

German Chancellor to visit Nigeria play

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari and German Chancellor Angela Merkel

(thenewsnigeria)

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, will on Wednesday , tour  three West African countries, paying visits to Senegal, Ghana and Nigeria.

Merkel is to spend Wednesday through Friday in the three countries, accompanied by an economic delegation, Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer said Friday in Berlin.

Migration politics, particularly Merkel’s campaign to tackle the causes resulting in a stream of refugees to Europe, are likely to feature on the discussion agenda.

Merkel is to meet Wednesday afternoon with Senegalese President, Macky Sall to discuss economic developments in the country and regional cooperation.

In the evening she will meet with civil society representatives.

Then it’s onto the Ghanaian capital of Accra to meet President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Thursday to discuss economic affairs and foreign policy.

The chancellor is also to take part in a German business-organised round table that will focus on private investment linked to the G20 “Compact with Africa” initiative.

Finally, Merkel is to head to Nigeria on Friday to meet with the president of the ECOWAS economic alliance of West African states, Jean-Claude Brou.

She will hold talks with Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

NAN reports that on Oct. 7, 2016 Merkel visited three African countries before hosting leaders from Chad and Nigeria for talks in Berlin, as she seeks ways to stem a migrant influx to Europe.

Merkel first traveled to Mali and Nigeria before heading to Ethiopia where she is to visit the headquarters of the African Union in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Her talks with leaders of all three countries are to focus on migration issues and the battle against terrorism.

