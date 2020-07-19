Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs has tested positive for coronavirus.

Onyeama, while announcing this on Twitter on Sunday, July 19, 2020, said his fourth Covid-19 test returned positive on Saturday.

The minister said he had his samples collected for the tests when he felt slight itching in his throat.

He said he has proceeded for isolation in a healthy facility while he prayed for the best.

He tweeted; “Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best”.

The minister is a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and has been at the forefront of ensuring the repatriation of Nigerians stranded abroad as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.