The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has announced its intention to begin house to house inspection of generators from January 2019.

According to Leadership Newspaper, the NESREA Director-General, Lawrence Anukam made this know on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, while addressing newsmen in Abuja on the ‘implementation of the National Generator Emission Control Programme (NGECP).

Anukam said the NGECP project is aimed at creating a cleaner environment which will in turn translate to economic growth.

He also noted that the project will help the government ascertain the type, model and year of the generators being used, so as to ensure that Nigeria is not a dumping ground for dead equipment.

“He revealed that indiscriminate use of generators for both domestic and industrial power supply and the harmful pollutants such as Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx), Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Carbon Monoxide (CO2) and unburnt hydrocarbons emitted from generators had contributed to poor air quality which negatively affected the environment and human health,” Leadership Newspaper reports.

The DG also stated that Nigeria’s target is to achieve at least 30% energy efficiency in houses, industries, homes etc.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), ambient air pollution is responsible for 4.2 million deaths annually.