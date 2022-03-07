Gender equality bills would have improved quality of life, says Monalisa Stephen

If passed, one of the amendments would have seen citizenship granted to foreign-born husbands of Nigerian women. Although already, Nigerian constitution already confers automatic citizenship on foreign-born wives of Nigerian men.

Another part of the bills would have given a woman the right to become her husband’s state indigene after five years of marriage.

In the bills, provisions were also made to assign 35% of legislative seats to women, likewise the reservation of 35% of political party leadership for women.

Sharing her sentiment on the failure of the bills to pass, Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen expressed the opinion that it would have improved the quality of life, adding that women are not only instrumental to nation-building, but to the economy at large.

“If the bill had been adopted, it would have helped the country’s economy, exposed women to nation-building, and enhanced our participation in politics. But sadly, we are being denied all these opportunities because our representatives see things differently.

“On a global scale, there is a growing recognition of talented women, but this is not the case in Nigeria, and it is a sad reality,” Stephen told this writer.