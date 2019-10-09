This is according to a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Wednesday.

The report said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 49,03 megawatts from the 3,485 released on Monday.

It, however, said that 1,846 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that 112.5 megawatts was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 2, 425.3 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

It said 0 megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2.1 billion on Tuesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Tuesday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Tuesday was 4, 338.1 megawatts.