Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3,306 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Sunday .

The Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a daily energy report made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

The report noted that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 4.49 megawatts from the figure released on Saturday.

It, however, said that 1,591 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that zero (0) megawatts was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 2,963.40 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero (0) megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated over N2 billion on Sunday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Sunday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report noted that the peak generation attained on Sunday was 4 186.8 megawatts.