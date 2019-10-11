Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3,631 megawatts-hour of electricity into the national grid on Wednesday

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Thursday.

The report said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 194.36 megawatts from the 3,436 released on Tuesday.

It, however, said that 1,846 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that zero megawatts was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 2,101 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.9 billion on Wednesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Wednesday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Wednesday was 4,611 megawatts.

NAN reports that in spite of the marginal increase in generation millions of electricity consumers have yet to access power leading to loss of revenues mostly in the manufacturing sector.