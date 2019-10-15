This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report also noted that 225 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 2,982.7 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 3,609 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Monday.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 128.94 megawatts from the 3,480 released on Sunday.

The report said zero (0) megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated over N2.32 billion on Monday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Monday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Monday was 4, 531.6 megawatts.