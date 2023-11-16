ADVERTISEMENT
Gbajabiamila to deliver YABATECH convocation lecture as 254 bag distinction

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abdul said the convocation scheduled for Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, would also feature conferment of fellowship of the college on three outstanding and truly deserving Nigerians.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@femigbaja]
Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@femigbaja]

The Rector of the college, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, said this at a pre-convocation news conference on Thursday in Lagos.

According to the rector, the theme of the lecture is: “Empowering Nigeria Youths in the present Day Economy.”

He added that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, would be the Chairman of the ceremony.

Abdul said arrangements had been concluded for the award of diplomas, certificates and prizes to 7,717 graduating students for the 2021/2022 session.

He disclosed that 254 of these students got distinction.

1,893 others will be graduating in the Upper Credit division, 3,940 with Lower Credit while 1,630 others are in the Pass grade category.

He listed the awardees as Lady Christine Otedola, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu and Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

According to him, the justification for the conferment of the prestigious fellowship awards on these revered Nigerians centred on their respective accomplishments within and outside the country.

“The forthcoming event is a journey of life, a formative period in the lives of students who graduate after tortuous academic rigours, witnessing this day deserves a robust celebration.

“In line with the tradition and mandate of the polytechnic education, fellowship awards are conferred on esteemed and exemplary Nigerians who have contributed immensely to national development.

“This is particularly so, in the education and other sectors, including those who have distinguished themselves in their areas of endeavours,” Abdul said.

The rector described Otedola, wife of a former Lagos State governor, as an accomplished public servant and philanthropist, whose commitment to excellence and professionalism during her service years in UNILAG, earned her the name ‘Madam Efficiency’.

“With her support, her husband, the late Michael Otedola, a former governor of Lagos State, donated the land where the college is situated in Odoragushin town, Epe.

“The family offered the land free of charge for the love of education and development of the youth,” he said.

Abdul described Sunmonu as a worthy alumnus of YABATECH, adding, that his dedication to labour activism and advocacy for workers’ rights, had left a lasting impact on the country’s civil servants and private workers.

Speaking further, Abdul said that Zulum had contributed to the development of youths, adding that his sound intellect and leadership pedigree were pillars and reflections of his noble achievements.

“In education as a polytechnic rector and a university lecturer, he has contributed to the development of youths, before venturing into politics.

”He has become a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration to Nigerian youths,” he said.

