Gbajabiamila says insecurity threatens Nigeria’s nationhood

Gbajabiamila said this in a paper he delivered at the School of Oriental Studies London on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The paper was titled ‘Democracy in Challenging Times: The Role of African Parliaments in Safeguarding and Delivering on the Dividends of Democracy’.

Also, in a statement issued by Lanre Lasisi, the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity on Thursday, April 28, 2022, Gbajabiamila said “the most pressing of these challenges today is the national security crisis that threatens the foundations of our nationhood and portends great danger for Africa and the world if it persists.

“First, to address present challenges and then to build resilient institutions that can withstand uncertainty in troubled times, more than anything else, our focus must remain on the young and vibrant youth of Nigeria and Africa who have so much to offer the world and who have proven that they can thrive under challenging circumstances given half a chance. However, we cannot do this for as long as our present national security challenges persist.

“The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has responded to the reality of our present challenges by increasing funding provisions for the police and armed forces, accelerating recruitment and training to put more boots on the ground, and also acquiring weapons systems designed to give the security agencies an advantage.”

The Speaker further said, “the scope of our challenges was evident, matched only by our confidence that we would do what was required to overcome those difficulties and deliver the dividends of democracy for our people.”