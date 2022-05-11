RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gbajabiamila rallies African Speakers for total debt cancellation

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP) is out to push for total debt cancellation by creditor-nations.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]
Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]

Gbajabiamila made this known on day two of the ongoing 1st CoSAP in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He explained that the body would want all debts owed by African countries cancelled, adding that this would help the countries to start from “reset the button to zero

This he said means that they had no debts outstanding against them.

Gbajabiamila said that compared to debt review or relief, in the case of the latter, the debts would still be outstanding, except that there would be some alterations.

Others he said would include some adjustments or even postponement of the repayment schedules, saying “we want to reset our buttons to read zero.

He added that this was the position, and appealed that African countries should aupport this push.

Gbajabiamila’s also spoke on the need for parliaments to step up their oversight duties in tracking how the executive spent the loans taken on behalf of countries

This, he said, usually ends as debt burdens or traps.

Gbajabiamila also said that there was need to set aside a percentage of the health budget for vaccine research and manufacturing by African nations.

He said this could also be legislated upon to make compliance mandatory, while recommending the establishment of an African Centre for Vaccine Research and Production.

He explained that the joint centre could be located anywhere on the continent, where all African countries could contribute to its development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the debt of low- and middle-income countries in sub-Saharan Africa increased to a record 702 billion dollars in 2020, according to a new World Bank report released Oct. 11, 2021.

This, the bank said, is the region’s highest debt burden in a decade.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Buhari orders cabinet members running for public offices to resign

2023: Buhari orders cabinet members running for public offices to resign

Gbajabiamila rallies African Speakers for total debt cancellation

Gbajabiamila rallies African Speakers for total debt cancellation

Why we will remain on strike—ASUU

Why we will remain on strike—ASUU

2023: PDP governors hold emergency meeting

2023: PDP governors hold emergency meeting

Nigeria, Africa to witness 1st lunar eclipse of 2022 — Don

Nigeria, Africa to witness 1st lunar eclipse of 2022 — Don

Electoral Act: Appeal Court insists Emefiele, Amaechi, Ngige, others resign

Electoral Act: Appeal Court insists Emefiele, Amaechi, Ngige, others resign

2023: Adamu Garba fails to raise N100m, gives up on presidential dream

2023: Adamu Garba fails to raise N100m, gives up on presidential dream

N100m: What APC plans to do with the presidential form profits

N100m: What APC plans to do with the presidential form profits

Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter

Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter

Trending

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

Abba Kyari and Afam Ukatu (KanyiDaily)

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB sends warning to Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for loose statements

No respite for students as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks

No respite for undergraduates as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks.

UK recognises IPOB as terrorist group, now excluded from asylum

Suspected IPOB members. [Twitter/@Yeribabaa]