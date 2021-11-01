Gbajabiamila promises to ensure return of missing journalist

Gbajabiamila made the promise at a capacity building workshop for the House of Reps Committee on Media and Public Affairs on Monday in Abuja.

Tordue Salem, who has been missing since October 13, is a correspondent with the House of Representatives.

The Speaker also tasked security agencies to ensure that Salem was brought back unhurt.

"The Vanguard reporter is still missing; the house is in touch with security to ensure he is returned. We see the press corps as part of the National Assembly."

Rep. Benjamin Kalu, the Chairman of the Committee, noted that the parliament would continue to hold the media accountable for an objective and balanced reportage.

He said that it was important to note that the media were faced with hazards in the line of duty, adding that the parliament, especially the committee would continue to ensure their safety.

He said that the committee would also help in seeking improved remuneration for the profession.

"Only recently, Tordue Salem, a reporter with the Vanguard Newspapers covering the House of Representatives went missing. The Committee will not rest on its oars until our own is found," he said.

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, the Director-General, National Institute of Legislative Study, harped on the need for legislative engagement with the media.

He said that engagement with the media and the public should not done haphazardly but must be systematic and thorough.

"It is worrisome to note that at present, National Assembly does not have a Media and Communication Strategy."