Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has reacted to a media report that he allegedly used public funds to felicitate his mother’s birthday in Dubai.

According to Sahara Reporters, Speaker Gbajabiamila allegedly used public funds to take about 300 guests to Dubai for his mother’s 90th birthday.

In a statement by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila denied the claims, adding that only family members and a few family friends attended the event.

“The story carried by Sahara Reporters on Monday, March 2, 2020, alleging that the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila used public funds to take 300 guests to Dubai for his mother's birthday is categorically false,” he said on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

“The Speaker, his family and a few friends were in Dubai to celebrate the 90th birthday anniversary of Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, the Speaker's mother.

“For the records, this event was strictly for family members and a few childhood friends for which no public funds were appropriated or expended.

“Indeed not a single politician or a legislator was present at the event,” the statement added.