Gbajabiamila mourns victims of Lagos train crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has condoled with families of victims of Thursday’s accident involving a train and a BRT bus in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]

The lawmaker described the incident as regrettable, saying that the accident was avoidable.

Gbajabiamila also sent his condolences to the people and Government of Lagos state over the incident.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives and quick recovery for the injured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

