The Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the passing of a former military governor of Lagos State, Rear Adm. Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu (rtd).

Gbajabiamilia expressed his grief in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gbajabiamilia said that the late Kanu, who passed on at the age of 77, would be remembered for his commitment to the development of Lagos State and the other states he governed.

According to him, Kanu will also be remembered as a patriotic Nigerian who played a role in the making of Lagos State.

While condoling with the family he left behind, the speaker prayed God to grant the soul of Kanu eternal rest.