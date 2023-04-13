The sports category has moved to a new website.
Gbajabiamila gives Julius Berger 30 days to complete NILDS project

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gbajabiamila, who visited the site on Thursday in Abuja, issued the ultimatum after expressing disappointment with the level of job so far done on the project.

He said that the leadership of the National Assembly had done all it could to ensure that the project was completed.

“We have dedicated funds and we are not getting anything commensurate with the funds that have been sunk into this project.

“The last time I was here two years ago, the work was at 95 per cent completion stage.

“If they have moved a little bit and it is at 98 per cent now, the remaining two per cent should not be a problem in terms of completion in the next 30 days.

“I am very disappointed that we are still at this stage and there is nobody working here,” he said.

The Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, also expressed disappointment with the level of the project which, he said, had been awarded since 2013.

“We got commitment from Julius Berger that once the liabilities on the projects, as at two years ago, were settled, they would come back to site.

“As at today, I can tell you we are not owing Julius Berger; we are not indebted to them; there is no outstanding liability and the pledge they made to us has not been kept.

“That is why the speaker is insisting that the project must be commissioned in the next 30 days by Mr President before he leaves.

“Whatever it is going to take them to do something between now and the next 30 days, I expect them to give it,” he said.

Suleiman said that the project was not a retail business where cash and carry should be applied, stressing that when contracts were awarded, the project should normally go on while money comes in.

According to him, the construction firm may like be facing the problem of having too many projects outside Abuja.

Attempts made by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to get the reactions of the Julius Berger officials on site to the development proved abortive, as they declined comment.

The Spokes person for the company, Mr Moses Duku, could also not be reached on the phone as at the time of filing this report.

News Agency Of Nigeria

