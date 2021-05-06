Gbajabiamila commiserates with Pastor Adeboye over son’s death

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has commiserated with General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Dare.

This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, on Thursday in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila said it was painful for a father to lose his child at any point in time, saying the younger Adeboye lived a life full of worship to the Lord and service to humanity.

The Speaker recalled how the deceased took after his father in the work of God and rose to become one of the leading youth pastors in RCCG.

Gbajabiamila expressed sadness over the loss of such a “promising young man”.

“I am saddened by the news of the demise of Pastor Dare Adeboye. His demise is painful, especially now that we need youth like him to serve as role models to their peers.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Adeboye family and the entire RCCG family at this difficult moment.

“I pray that the good Lord will find a peaceful resting place for Pastor Dare Adeboye,” he said.

