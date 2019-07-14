Gbajabiamila in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, said the untimely death of Olakunrin was a huge blow to the family.

“It is my prayers that God will give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“This sad event is a huge dent on the efforts of the Federal Government aimed at securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

“It is my belief that this would not dampen the spirit of government to rid the country of all forms of crime,” he said.

Gbajabiamila, said that since security is a cardinal focus of the 9th House of Representatives, members are determined to provide all the legislative support to the federal government to rid the country of crimes and criminalities.

He urged security agencies not to be deterred but to put in preventive measures as they try to bring the perpetrators of crimes to book.

Olakunrin was allegedly killed on Friday in Kajola near Ore, in Ondo State on her way from Akure by unknown persons.