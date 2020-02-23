The title which means the ‘Warrior of Yauri’, was conferred on the Speaker on Saturday when he paid a courtesy visit to the emir.

Gbajabiamila was in Kebbi for the annual regatta and cultural festival in the emirate.

Abdullahi said the title was to appreciate the Speaker for his love and support to the people of the state.

“This is a great day for us as the people of Yauri, and because of the love you have shown us, my emirate has conferred on you the prestigious title of Sadaukin Yauri, which is translated as warrior of Yauri,’’ he said.

In his acceptance speech, Gbajabiamila, described the honour given to him as a form of cultural exchange and showed Nigeria’s diversity.

“I came here because of the love and support the people of the state have been giving to me.

“The Governor, Atiku Bagudu, has been my good friend and brother for a long time,’’ the Speaker said.

ALSO READ: Nigerians should be prepared to pay more for electricity — TCN boss

In a vote of thanks, Senate Leader, Yahyah Abdullahi promised that the National Assembly would mobilise resources to ensure the completion of the Koko-Yauri federal road.

The festival was attended by the Emirs of Gwandu, Argungu, Zuru and Kotogora, as well as Gov. Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Other in attendance were members of the House of Representatives and state government functionaries.