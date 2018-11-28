news

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged the Federal Government to put in place stringent measures that would discourage gas flaring in oil producing areas in the country.

Speaking in Asaba when he played host to participants of Course 41 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Okowa said the call has become necessary due to the environmental pollution caused by gas flaring.

"If you go to where gas is flared, which is still very common, you will understand why we need to be more serious about taking decisions as to stop the flaring," the governor began.

"Stopping gas flaring will be so much better for our people because the flared gas in itself has already destroyed the environment, not just the natural habitat in terms of farming, it has also polluted very badly the air that we breathe and only God knows the level of damage that it has caused.

“We believe that the laws must be implemented in such a manner that gas flaring will not just be tied to fines because, as long as fines exists, oil companies will begin to realise that it may be cheaper or easier to pay the fines than to stop the flare of gas, then, we obviously are not discouraging them.

"I am aware that a lot has been done in the last few years but, there is a lot more that can be done because, the gas that we flare can generate a lot of income for the oil companies if only it can be properly utilized. We must stay on our laws and ensure that we do what is right and stop tying the issue of gas flaring to fines because, the continuing tying of gas flaring to fines is injurious to our people and our environment," he admonished.

The governor decried the attitude of some of the oil companies to their nonchalant attitude to the effect of gas exploration activities on the environment

Earlier, leader of the team, Felix Edafioghor, told the governor and members of the state executive council that they were in the state for an environmental study tour as part of the fulfilment of their training programme.

While commending the visiting team to Delta, Okowa observed that their findings will be useful to the government and people of the state.