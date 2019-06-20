Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked former president, Olusegun Obasanjo to explain why he didn’t attend Buhari’s inauguration.

Obasanjo didn’t attend the swearing-in ceremony of president Buhari on May 29, and also failed to attend the June 12 celebration, which is now Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

In statement released on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Shehu said Obasanjo was invited to both events, which took place at Eagles Square, but the former president didn't attend any.

He added that the receipt of the invitation letter was confirmed by Obasanjo’s long standing Personal Secretary, Mr Taiwo Ojo.

“The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, owes an answer to Nigerians on his absence from the 2019 Presidential inauguration and Democracy Day celebration because the claim that he was not invited or he did not receive an invitation cannot be sustained.”

“Since the claim was first made, elements in the polity that have deliberately and consistently been trying to lead the country toward polarization have cashed in on it, throwing all manner of rubbish at the Buhari Presidency.

“The fact remains that the Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha wrote on May 16th, 2019.

“The invitation was sent to Chief Obasanjo’s known forwarding address, detailing out all the major events, and the invitation cards were delivered by a reputable courier company as confirmed.”

He said the personal secretary of the ex-president acknowledge receipt of the invitation.

“The receipt of the letter and invitation cards as delivered by the courier company was confirmed by Mr. Taiwo Ojo, the long standing Personal Secretary to the former President,” he said.

“If, in the circumstance, Chief Obasanjo did not see or receive the letter and invitation cards as published by Vanguard newspaper (Page 16, June 16, 2019) and several other news platforms, then the former President needs to find out what is happening with his own secretariat.

“The government office did its job diligently and should not be blemished for no reason.”

In recent times, Obasanjo has criticised Buhari's administration saying Nigeria deserves more than the president can offer.

However, in May, the former president explained why he criticises the government of President Buhari.

The former president said that the basis of his criticisms is to foster development and deepen democracy. He, therefore, urged the president not to take his criticisms personal.