Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, will grace the forthcoming Campus Journalism Awards (CJA), as the Special Guest of Honour for the event.

According to Gidado Yushau Shuaib, the Editor Youths Digest (the programme organiser), Shehu will be at the much-anticipated event alongside other dignitaries, including Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani.

With the theme -'Press Freedom: Catalyst for Good Governance', the award programme which aims at celebrating and recognising outstanding campus journalists, will be held on Saturday, March 28, at Bolton White Hotel, Abuja.

Speaking on the award event, Shuaib said “We are honoured to showcase and celebrate the outstanding campus journalists each year on the platform of the CJA.

“In the past three years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to nurture and showcase young talents from across the country. Join us on Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at Bolton White Hotel as we reveal the nominees for the third edition of the Awards."

He added that the programme will also feature a book launch.

The book titled 'Musings of Young Minds', according to Shuaib, is a collection of articles by campus journalists.