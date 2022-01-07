Garba Shehu says Nigerians pressured Buhari to run for president

President Buhari had contested for the highest political office in the country in 2003, 2007 and 2011, but lost to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former Head of State eventually clinched the presidency in 2015.

But Shehu while reacting to the president’s comments about his performance maintained that Nigerians pressured Buhari to come out of retirement to run for president.

In an interview aired on NTA on Thursday, January 6, 2022, Buhari had assessed his administration, saying he has given his best to Nigeria.

He also said he was looking forward to the end of his tenure in 2023, when he would be less busy, adding that his age was already telling on him.

The president said, “About my age, I see my colleagues, they are now resting, and I assure you that I look forward to the next 17 months when I too will be less busy.

“The age is telling on me, working now for six, seven to eight hours per day in the office is no joke — there are questions of executive council, memos from as many states as possible to be considered virtually every week. Really, it’s a lot of hard work, but as I’ve said, I asked for it and I cannot complain.

“I have been a governor, I have been a minister, and I’m in my second term as president. So, I’ve gone through all the systems and really, what else can I do for this country? I have given my best.”

Reacting to the president’s comment, Shehu in an interview on Channels TV on Friday, January 7, 2022, said the president was right for saying he has given Nigeria his best.

He said Nigerians need to understand that Buhari was in the first instance pressured to run for president.

He said, “The president can be very casual sometimes in speaking and jovial and jocularly; I think this is what people fail to understand of him. They need to understand how he was persuaded and pressured to even run in the first instance.

“He had served as governor, minister and military Head of State and that’s the highest it could get. He had retired home and Nigerians came and said you are the right person for this moment, we need you. It took some persuasion.

“So, yes, it is right for the person to say he has given his best and when the time is up”.