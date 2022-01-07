Garba Shehu says Nigeria can now generate 13,000MW of electricity because of Buhari

However, Nigeria is only able to wheel out below 5,000 megawatts of electricity at the best of times, as Buhari's tenure runs its course in another 17 months.

Shehu however said on a Channels Television breakfast programme that the Buhari administration has doubled power availability in the country; and that the government inherited a shoddy power privatisation overseen by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The situation on ground constrained the government and the party from delivering as much more than what we have. As we speak today we have doubled power availability in the country,” he said.

“In terms of generation, it has improved 200 times. We have the capacity to generate more than 13,000 of power. The uptake is up to 5,000 as we speak now. That is not the best but it’s an improvement on the 2,500 megawatts that we inherited.

“We aspire to do 20,000 or 30,000 megawatts of power, we haven’t done that but we have launched 19,000 availability. It’s remarkable, why don’t we look inwards and use out the 13,000 that are available. A lot of power is generated and wasted in some cases.

“This government inherited a reckless privatisation process, which the president said in the interview that it was largely driven by the need to gratify political interest," he added.

The Buhari administration inked a power deal with German firm, Siemens in 2020, which it vows will drastically improve Nigeria's erratic power supply.