Garba Shehu says he has beaten COVID-19

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Shehu had received three shots of COVID-19 vaccine, but still contracted the virus.

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu on his 60th birthday. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has announced his recovery from COVID-19.

A slew of presidency staffers were reported to have been hit with a wave of COVID-19, amid reports that President Buhari could contract the virus as well, even though he has been double-vaccinated, with a booster shot thrown in as well for effect.

Shehu, who was one of those reported to have contracted the virus, now says he's made a full recovery.

“I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19. My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called or texted expressing your concerns for me,” he writes on his Facebook page.

“May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon,” he adds.

Shehu has also received three jabs of COVID-19 vaccine.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had allayed fears that the president could be infected, stressing that his boss is doing just fine.

