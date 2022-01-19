Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity is now following the Tinubu Media Support (TMS) group on Twitter.
Garba Shehu follows Tinubu support group on Twitter
At the time of filing this report, the group has 994 followers including the presidential spokesperson.
The group’s Twitter handle @TinubuMediaS was opened this month after the ban was lifted.
The group, which seeks to promote Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency has “Volunteer Media Support, BAT Fans, Promoters of BAT’23 project,” as its profile descriptions.
It would be recalled that the President in an interview aired on January 5, 2022, refused to name any choice successor.
Buhari said he would rather keep it to himself to prevent the individual from being “eliminated.”
