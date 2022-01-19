Garba Shehu follows Tinubu support group on Twitter

The group’s Twitter handle @TinubuMediaS was opened this month after the ban was lifted.

At the time of filing this report, the group has 994 followers including the presidential spokesperson.

The group, which seeks to promote Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency has “Volunteer Media Support, BAT Fans, Promoters of BAT’23 project,” as its profile descriptions.

It would be recalled that the President in an interview aired on January 5, 2022, refused to name any choice successor.