RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gani Fawehinmi's eldest son dies at 52

Authors:

bayo wahab

Mohammed had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1998.

Mohammed-Fawehinmi, First son of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi who was Giwa's attorney. (Channels TV)
Mohammed-Fawehinmi, First son of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi who was Giwa's attorney. (Channels TV)

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first son of the late human rights lawyer Chief Gani Fawehinmi, is dead.

Recommended articles

Mohammed was said to have died on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, after complaining of breathing difficulties.

The death of the lawyer was confirmed on Instagram by Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

www.instagram.com

He wrote: “My brother, friend and son of my late boss, Mohammed Fawehinmi, is gone. I am speechless and heartbroken. I just spoke with the eldest daughter Basirat and she confirmed it. Mohammed was energetic and very intellectually alert, despite his mishap. He kept the flame of his father burning. We will sorely miss him”.

In 2003, the deceased had an accident that affected his spinal cord and confined him to a wheelchair.

Mohammed had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1998.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gani Fawehinmi's eldest son dies at 52

Police seal Enugu APC office

INEC set to conduct bye-election in Kaduna

Tollgates return on Federal roads as FG approves N200 for cars, N500 for trucks

Shell finally agrees to pay N45bn compensation to Ogoni people

School Feeding: FG begins verification of 196, 873 pupils in Nasarawa

NAPTIP receives 80 rescued victims of human trafficking in Kano

Police arrest suspected herdsman with AK 47 riffle in Ogun

Why we have strict travel protocols in Nigeria - FG