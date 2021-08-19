RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gani Adams says victims of kidnapping in Southwest pay over N3b to bandits in 4 years

Authors:

bayo wahab

Adams says insecurity in southwest has reached an alarming dimension.

Are ona kakanfo of Yoruba Land, Chief Gani Adams. [Twitter/@followlasg]
Are ona kakanfo of Yoruba Land, Chief Gani Adams. [Twitter/@followlasg]

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams says victims of kidnapping in the southwest region have paid over N3bn as ransom to their captors within the last four years.

Recommended articles

Adams said this during a conference organised by the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG), on Thursday, August 19, 2021, in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

He said the group was formed to address security challenges in Yorubaland, adding that insecurity in the region has reached an alarming dimension.

He said, “The south-west has lost over N3 billion as ransom paid to bandits and kidnappers ravaging the region in the last four years. And sadly too, we have lost a good number of our great sons and daughters to the criminal activities of the killer herdsmen and bandits.

“The situation in the country is so worrisome that travellers can hardly travel for a journey of about six hours in the country without facing the trauma of being kidnapped or killed by bandits. The recent killing in Jos was a sad reminder of the gory situation we face daily across the country.

“Insecurity has reached an alarming dimension where there is urgent need for us to take drastic action towards ending the prevailing scourge.”

Speaking at the event, the guest lecturer, Gbenga Akingbehin said the “forced” amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914 became the country’s biggest problem.

Akingbehin, who is a lecturer in the Department of Public Law, University of Lagos added that long years of military rule in Nigeria contributed to the current level of insecurity in the country.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gani Adams says victims of kidnapping in Southwest pay over N3b to bandits in 4 years

Presidency sends delegation to Kano for Buhari’s son’s wedding

Buhari warns his security chiefs that he isn't ready to leave office a failure

Anambra 2021: We’ll meet in the field, APC tells APGA

Police set up another panel to probe Abba Kyari in Hushpuppi case

Atiku, Fayemi, others urge citizens to defend democracy

Police rescue 12 kidnapped victims from Zamfara hoodlums

40% of Nigerian youths involved in drug abuse – NDLEA

INEC officially lists Soludo APGA's candidate for Anambra governorship election