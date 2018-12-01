Pulse.ng logo
Gani Adams reacts to news of Fasehun’s death

Fasheun died on Saturday, at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gani Adams reacts to news of Fasheun’s death play

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams

(Nikky Media)

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams has reacted to reports of the death of Dr. Fredrick Fasehun.

Fasehun died on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

This was made known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his media aide, Adeoye Jolaosho.

A great loss.

In his reaction, Aare Ona Kakanfo, in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday, described Fasehun’s death as a great loss to Nigeria.

He said “It was with shock that I received the sad news of the passing of our papa and founding father of Odua Peoples Congress, which occurred today, December 1, 2018. This, no doubt, is a moment of great grief for the entire family of the OPC, the Yoruba nation, Nigeria and the world at large.

“But it is also clear that the deep sense of loss over the demise of our beloved leader is shared by many like me. I hasten, therefore, to address this statement to commiserate with the immediate family over this painful bereavement

“I passed through him for a period of five years. Baba deserves all respect and will also be remembered as a distinguished leader in all ramification, and one that was greatly admired by the general public and his peers as a straightforward and a complete gentleman.

“He demonstrated wisdom, honesty and good leadership, established friendship, harmony, and accommodation across the board. He was as a community leader and a prominent patriot, which was no doubt a testimony to be referenced to.

ALSO READ: Gani Adams says FG cannot handle Fulani herdsmen

“Baba exhibited very good leadership qualities, wisdom and wealth of experience which indeed he put to use in the discharge of his responsibility, as well as upholding the institution’s tradition of excellence, while alive.”

Adams and Fasehun were involved in a power tussle for the control of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

Punch reports that the rift was later settled by the former Governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel in 2015.

