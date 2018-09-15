Pulse.ng logo
Gani Adams loses father

Gani Adams OPC leader’s father dies at 80

Pa Lamidi Adams passed on in the early hour of Saturday in a private hospital in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
OPC leader, Gani Adams' father dies at 80 play

Gani Adams, pictured with his staff of office.

(National Helm)

The father of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams is dead.

Pa Lamidi Adams who passed on in the early hour of Saturday, September 15, 2018, in a private hospital in Lagos, died at the ripe age of 80-years-old.

In a press statement made available by the family, Pa Lamidi Adams ran a private transport business in Oturkpo in Benue State before joining Desmony Nig. Ltd.

He worked at Desmony Nigeria Ltd, an Italian company in his early age as Head of Transport Unit before venturing into his personal transport business.

He was survived by Iba Gani Adams, The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land and many children.

Burial arrangements will be announced later.

