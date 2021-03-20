Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has insisted that the viral video in which he was seen pocketing wads of dollars allegedly offered him as a bribe was manipulated.

A newspaper, Nigerian Daily had in 2018 published the video alleging that the governor was taking bribe from a government contractor.

The newspaper also alleged that the dollars were part of a $5 million the governor received from the contractor.

But during a BBC Hausa programme on Friday, March 19, 2021, Ganduje maintained that the video was doctored, adding that “those behind it would be brought to shame soon”.

He said, “The video is fake, and we are preparing to prove that. But I cannot preempt what we are doing concerning that. I am assuring you this video is fake, and all those that are behind it would be put to shame.”

The video which went viral in 2018 was said to have been recorded in 2017.