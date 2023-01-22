ADVERTISEMENT
Ganduje unveils Kano State Anthem

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Saturday unveiled the State Anthem to inculcate patriotism and discipline among the citizens.

“We will dutifully and jealously protect and preserve our good name and the excellence we have recorded in business and scholarship” he said.

The governor applauded his wife, Hafsat Ganduje, for her ingenuity in kickstarting the process that culminated in the development of the State Anthem.

“I am glad to see that, my dear wife, initiated the idea of the state Anthem, which has now come to fruition. She did well hence our commendation on her.

“We are here to show love for our state, our culture, our costumes, our history and to appreciate our state in general.

“Ours is to promote love, deep sense of responsibility and to also show the greatness of our dear state.

“As our national Anthem is bringing us together for the service and unity of our motherland, so also this state Anthem will follow the same pattern at the state level,” he said.

According to him, the state government will transmit the State Anthem to the State House of Assembly for appropriate legislations.

Whenever we have any public function, after singing the National Anthem, the State Anthem will always follow,” he said, adding the Anthem would showcase how the state excels in commerce, traditional leadership, scholarship, agriculture, and hospitality.

Ganduje unveils Kano State Anthem

