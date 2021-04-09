The governor said this on Thursday in Kano when he received the new Commandant of the Police Academy, Wudil, CP Lawal Tanko-Jimeta on a courtesy.

According to him, some youths from the state are also trained recently as police constabulary as part of the state government’s efforts to prepare them.

“And anytime there is need for security outfits to recruit, it means we have already made applicants for them."

He said the state government had provided a functional command control centre at the Nigerian Police headquarters in Kano with CCTV arrangements to monitor what is happening in the state.

The governor noted that the state government had provided what he called security dormitories on major roads coming into the state.

“By doing so, we are able to control what is coming and what is going out of the city.

“And at Dansoshiya forest, which is neighbouring Katsina, we are developing a Ruga system for herdsmen with all what it takes to have them settled and the education of their children is guaranteed.

“With all these measures put in place by implication, security challenges are reduced,” the governor said.

Earlier, the new commandant said the academy had been enjoying full support from the state government, especially their immediate host communities.

He further appealed to the governor to look into the possible construction or renovation of their students’ hostels.

“Some of the hostels are dilapidated and old, we are working closely with stakeholders so that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund can improve our infrastructure,” he said.