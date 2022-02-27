Ganduje to Fulani herders: Indulge in banditry, get death sentence

The Governor issued the warning at the formal launch of the statewide mass cattle and small ruminants vaccination campaign held at Kadawa Village, Garun-mallam Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

In the same vein, Ganduje also reminded the herders that anyone caught in the act of cattle rustling runs the risk of spending the rest of their life in prison.

He said his government's decision to engage the now 'born again' herdsmen in a dialogue has helped to eliminate cattle rustling in the state.

"We have succeeded in stamping out cattle rustling, as I cannot recall when we experienced it because we entered into dialogue with herdsmen who confessed and became born-again. We trained them and empowered them."

“So don’t indulge in cattle rustling because we have a law; if you commit cattle rustling, it is life imprisonment. Similarly, if you indulge in banditry, it is death sentence,” he said.

Kano state has remained peaceful despite the activities of bandits and other criminal groups operating in other North West states.