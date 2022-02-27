RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ganduje to Fulani herders: Indulge in banditry, get death sentence

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ganduje said the Kano state law has prescribed death sentence for anyone guilty of banditry.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Daily Trust]
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Daily Trust]

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has read the riot act to Fulani herders in the state urging them to not engage in banditry as anyone caught and found guilty of the offence will pay the ultimate price.

Recommended articles

The Governor issued the warning at the formal launch of the statewide mass cattle and small ruminants vaccination campaign held at Kadawa Village, Garun-mallam Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

In the same vein, Ganduje also reminded the herders that anyone caught in the act of cattle rustling runs the risk of spending the rest of their life in prison.

He said his government's decision to engage the now 'born again' herdsmen in a dialogue has helped to eliminate cattle rustling in the state.

"We have succeeded in stamping out cattle rustling, as I cannot recall when we experienced it because we entered into dialogue with herdsmen who confessed and became born-again. We trained them and empowered them."

“So don’t indulge in cattle rustling because we have a law; if you commit cattle rustling, it is life imprisonment. Similarly, if you indulge in banditry, it is death sentence,” he said.

Kano state has remained peaceful despite the activities of bandits and other criminal groups operating in other North West states.

Zamfara, Kaduna, and Sokoto states have come under the invasion of the marauding bandits who have continued to terrorise communities along the borders of the three states.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos only state yet to provide land for mass housing - FG

Lagos only state yet to provide land for mass housing - FG

PDP rejoices over win in Jos North/Bassa election, heads to court for losing the other

PDP rejoices over win in Jos North/Bassa election, heads to court for losing the other

Evacuation: Countries asking Nigeria for help in Ukraine - Dabiri-Erewa

Evacuation: Countries asking Nigeria for help in Ukraine - Dabiri-Erewa

We're talking to Russia, Poland, others to evacuate Nigerians from Ukraine - FG

We're talking to Russia, Poland, others to evacuate Nigerians from Ukraine - FG

Ganduje to Fulani herders: Indulge in banditry, get death sentence

Ganduje to Fulani herders: Indulge in banditry, get death sentence

Heavy security at venue of Lagos PDP state congress

Heavy security at venue of Lagos PDP state congress

Former NNPC Manager joins Southern Kaduna senatorial race

Former NNPC Manager joins Southern Kaduna senatorial race

Gunmen kill 3 Niger villagers in early morning attack

Gunmen kill 3 Niger villagers in early morning attack

PDP wins Jos by-election, APC finishes 3rd

PDP wins Jos by-election, APC finishes 3rd

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja