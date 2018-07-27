Ganduje swears in new Grand Khadi

news

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Friday swore – in Khadi Tijani Yusuf as new acting Grand Khadi of the state, following the retirement of Khadi Abdullahi Uwaiya from service.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Government House, Kano, Ganduje urged Yusuf to discharge his duties in accordance with Islamic rules and regulations.

He said that the state government had approved the recruitment of judicial officers and supporting staff in the state.

Ganduje said that his administration had done a lot in prison decongestion in the state by releasing thousands of inmates.

The governor then commended President Muhammadu Buhari for building a modern prison in the state.

Ganduje also commended the retired Grand Khadi for serving the state well and wished him successes in his future endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state chief judge, Ibrahim Mukhtar administered oath of office to the new acting Grand Khadi