Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has shared his thoughts on the recently suspended Ruga programme for herdsmen.

The governor while addressing journalists in Sokoto said he was not happy with the manner in which Fulani are being treated in the country, Punch reports.

Speaking on the suspension of Ruga, Ganduje said the programme should not be for all states.

He said the programme should not have been initiated by the Federal Government, rather states that are interested in the economic relevance of Fulani herdsmen.

He said, “I think the suspended programme was really misunderstood. Ruga is supposed to be for a state where Fulani reside; you cannot implement Ruga where the indigenes are not Fulani.

“The programme should be for those states that will cater for Fulani and the issue of herdsmen should be socio-economic in nature and not a socio-cultural.

“That is why in Kano State, we decided to develop a grazing area in form of Ruga where Fulani herdsmen will all live in one place and can be monitored.

“They will get other social services that are being provided for the people of Kano State, which include health, security and education. Not only that, their businesses would be improved upon so that their cattle can produce more nutritious milk for the people.”

Ganduje maintained that Ruga system is the best way to resettle Fulani herdsmen, instead of them moving from one part of the country to another.

“Otherwise, Fulani will be suffering and the security problems will continue. I am not happy with the manner in which they are being treated in the country.

“At the same time, I am not happy with the way they behave too because of their lack of education, which is gradually graduating into banditry.”

Earlier in July, President Muhammadu Buhari-led government suspended the implementation of its Ruga settlements initiative after a week of backlash from the public.