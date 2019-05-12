Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje has given other reasons for the creation of four additional emirates in Kano.

Ganduje said he created the new emirates to reduce the burden of Kano under the leadership of the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

The establishment of the emirates breaks Kano into five: Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi

This creation of the new emirates reduces Sanusi’s domain as he’s territory now covers only 10 local governments out of the 44 in the state.

While signing the bill for the creation of the emirates, the governor said "traditional institution will now go closer to the people.”

Meanwhile, Ganduje has presented appointment letters to the new four emirs.

According to the state government, the new Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar II, The Emir of Rano, Tafida Abubakar Il, the Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero and Ibrahim Abdulkadir, the new Emir of Gaya have all received their appointment letters.

Justifying their appointments, Ganduje said the four Emirate Councils have been in existence for many centuries, adding that his administration only thought it wise to revive them to fast-track his government’s development agenda.

He said the move to create four emirates in Kano was "not targeted at Sanusi" but to "take Kano to the next level".