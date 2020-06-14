Mr Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

“To further cushion the effect and hardship caused by the lockdown in Kano State, Gov. Ganduje has approved the relaxation of the lockdown on Mondays to be part of the existing free days (Friday, Sunday and Wednesday).

“While; I urge people to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols, I wish to convey to all, that, Monday is now the fourth day of a week, that lockdown is suspended.

“People are now free to move freely on Mondays within the stipulated time between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

“They must maintain wearing of face masks, social distancing, use of hand sanitiser and washing hand with soap under running water,” Ganduje said.

The governor also directed that all markets and other public places must continue observing the safety protocols, while all hands must be on deck to effectively tame the pandemic.