Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has reappointed Mu’azu Magaji, the former commissioner for works, who was sacked in April for celebrating the death of the former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari on Facebook.

The reappointment came hours after the governor reinstated Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, his Special Special Adviser on Media, suspended recently for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the nationwide Endsars protests in the country.

Magaji’s reappointment was announced on Twitter on Thursday, October 29, 2020, by Tanko-Yakasai.

The sacked commissioner was reappointed as the State Chairman of the NNPC-AKK Pipeline Project Delivery and Kano State Industrialisation Committee.

His re-appoinment was contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs Directorate, Office of the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Bilikisu Maimota.

The letter reads in part, “Your appointment into the committee is predicated upon your professional qualification, vast experience, patriotic disposition and hope that you bring these sterling qualities to bear on the assignment in line with the collective resolve to promote the overall development of the state.”

Magaji is expected to lead the committee to work with the NNPC on implementation of the NNPC-AKK Gas Pipeline Project.